Bioprocess Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

NEW YORK, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Overview



Bioprocess is defined as a technique that is used to produce biological materials such as genetically microbial strain, and commercially useful chemicals through biological processes. Increase in interest in areas of life science such as pharmacology & toxicology, biotechnology, etc. for the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has created the need for advanced bioprocess technology. However, limited adherence of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.







The global bioprocess technology market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.







A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.







This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bioprocess technology market.







Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Key Segments



In terms of product, the global bioprocess technology market has been segmented into instrument and consumables & accessories. byThe instrument segment has been further categorized into bioprocess analyzers, blood gas analyzers, osmometers, cell counter systems, bioreactors, incubators, and others. byThe consumables & accessories segment has been further segmented into culture media, reagents, and others. In terms of application, the global bioprocess technology market has been classified into antibiotics, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and biosimilars. In terms of end-user, the global bioprocess technology market has been classified into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, academic research institutes, food & feed industry, contract research organizations, and others. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.







Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global bioprocess technology market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.







Companies Mentioned in Report



The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global bioprocess technology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Sartorius AG, Roche, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher, Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments, Inc., Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Siemens Healthneers.







The global bioprocess technology market has been segmented as follows:







Global Bioprocess Technology Market, by Product



Instruments



Bioprocess Analyzers



Blood Gas Analyzers



Osmometers



Bioreactors



Incubators



Cell Counter Systems



Others (Mass Spectroscopy, Centrifugation, Filtration, etc.)



Consumables and Accessories



Culture Media



Reagents



Others







Global Bioprocess Technology Market, by Application



Antibiotics



Recombinant Proteins



Biosimilars



Others







Global Bioprocess Technology Market, by End-user



Biopharmaceutical Companies



Contract Manufacturing Organization



Academic Research Institutes



Food and Feed industry



Contract Research Organization



Others







Global Bioprocess Technology Market, by Region



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



India



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East and Africa







