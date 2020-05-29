BioProtectors™ To Disinfect & Protect Mixology Retail Locations With BIOPROTECTUs™ System Across The Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixology Clothing Company, one of the Tri-State area's premier contemporary fashion specialty retailer, today announced that it has selected the BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies to disinfect and protect all of its retail locations in Manhattan, Westchester, New Jersey and Long Island. In preparation for reopening, Mixology is the first retailer to treat its 10 stores with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System with treatment by BioProtectors™ services treatment team and, in order to continue to safeguard its patrons and staff from problematic germs, including bacteria, molds and viruses. All retail locations will reapply the groundbreaking antimicrobial technology every 90 days or sooner if warranted.

"Mixology Clothing Company is dedicated to ensuring our patrons and staff feel safe and protected during these unprecedented times," said Jordan Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Mixology Clothing Company. "Starting today, we have applied the BIOPROTECTUs™ System to all interiors and surfaces, including dressing rooms, registers, doors, countertops, hangers, shelving, window and more, in our 10 Tri-State area locations in advance of reopening, and we look forward to continuing the treatment thereafter to prevent the spread of germs."

Mixology Clothing Company is owned by brother-sister duo, Jordan and Gabrielle Edwards. The family-business is a contemporary fashion retailer, bridging the gap between, Zara and Intermix to create a mother-daughter shopping environment that offers a variety of moderately priced designer brands and on-trend pieces.

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. Additional testing has begun, under the auspices of the world renowned Global Virus Network ( www.gvn.org ), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

"We look forward to continued treatment of Mixology Clothing Company's locations across the Tri-State area with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System," said Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies. "It is imperative that Mixology's patrons and staff are welcomed back knowing that their shopping experience is protected, and we are pleased to offer our services to provide that enhanced peace of mind."

For more information on Mixology Clothing Company, please visit www.shopmixology.com. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About Mixology Clothing Company

Mixology Clothing Company launched in 2009 and has successfully established itself as one of New York's premier brick and mortar and online fashion retailers. Mixology offers an unparalleled shopping experience through its dedicated staff, user-friendly website and multiple locations across Westchester, New Jersey, New York City and Long island.

About ViaClean Technologies:

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System includes BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch family of consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

About BIOPROTECT™:

About BioProtectors™:

As the exclusive service partner of ViaClean Technologies in the tri-state region, BioProtectors™ is an application and distribution company that delivers the BIOPROTECTUs™ System with a team of highly trained technicians. Through cutting-edge technology and precision electrostatic spraying, their mission is to reduce surface contaminants, germs, viruses, odors and mold to create healthy & safe environments for their clients. BioProtectors™ executes a 3-step process: Inspect, Disinfect and Protect – helping businesses reopen with the assurance and confidence that their facilities have been properly treated.

