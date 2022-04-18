Biorefinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% by 2026| Driven by Increasing Demand for Sustainable Energy Resources | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Biorefinery Market Analysis Report by Technology (Industrial biotechnology, Physico-chemical, and Thermochemical) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/biorefinery-market-industry-analysis

Biorefinery Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global biorefinery industry growth is the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources. According to the World Bank Group, the global population is anticipated to grow by 34% from 2015 to 2050 to reach 9.2 billion in 2050. The urbanization rate is increasing at a rapid pace. The income levels of people are multiplying, which has led to an increase in the demand for energy. According to the recent data published by the International renewable energy agency (IRENA), in 2021, the global energy demand was expected to increase by 48% in the next 20 years, owing to an increase in the global population. Currently, 80% of the energy demand is met by fossil fuels. However, rapidly depleting fossil fuel reserves coupled with the negative environmental impact have driven research toward biofuel production. Thus, the growth of the global biorefinery market is expected to be highly driven by the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources.

However, the key challenge to the global biorefinery industry growth is the unexpected plunge in crude oil and natural gas prices. For instance, In early 2015, oil prices dropped below USD 52 per barrel from USD 100 per barrel in the mid of 2014. Crude oil prices fell further to USD 41 per barrel at the end of 2015 despite the futile efforts of OPEC to cut down production as a strategy to revive the dropping oil prices and reduce the mounting global supply surplus. Due to increasing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the economic slowdown in China, crude oil prices slumped further down to USD 30 per barrel in January 2016, which was the lowest price since February 2004. COVID-19 led to a decline in global industrial production mechanism, causing lower oil consumption, which decreased the barrel price furthermore in 2020. Such factors will challenge the market growth in the forecast period.

Some of the key Biorefinery Players:

The biorefinery market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abengoa SA

Cargill Inc.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Neste Corp.

ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.

POET LLC

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Valero Energy Corp.

BP Plc

Biorefinery Market Technology: Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Industrial biotechnology - size and forecast 2021-2026

Physico-chemical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Thermochemical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Industrial biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Physico-chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Physico-chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Physico-chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Physico-chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Physico-chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Thermochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Thermochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Thermochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Thermochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Thermochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abengoa SA

Exhibit 97: Abengoa SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abengoa SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Abengoa SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Abengoa SA - Key offerings

10.4 ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.

Exhibit 101: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ALTO INGREDIENTS INC. - Segment focus

10.5 BP Plc

Exhibit 106: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 114: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Neste Corp.

Exhibit 124: Neste Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Neste Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Neste Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Neste Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Neste Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 POET LLC

Exhibit 129: POET LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: POET LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: POET LLC - Key news



Exhibit 132: POET LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Exhibit 133: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Renewable Energy Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Valero Energy Corp.

Exhibit 138: Valero Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Valero Energy Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Valero Energy Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Valero Energy Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Valero Energy Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

