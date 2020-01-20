BIOREM Announces Joint Venture in China

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BIOREM Inc. (TSXV: BRM) ("Biorem" or "the Company") today announced the establishment of Zhongjia Clean Technology (Wuhu) Co., Ltd ("Zhongjia") a joint venture in Anhui Province, People's Republic of China with Tus Qingyuan (Beijing) Si-Tech Co., Ltd ("Qingyuan"). The joint venture is another phase in BIOREM's growth and development strategy for the country.

"We are pleased to take this next step in developing the Chinese market for our innovative brand of air emission abatement solutions." said Derek S. Webb, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We pride ourselves in the speed and quality of our response to customer needs, and Zhongjia will provide the ideal vehicle to replicate that level of service to our important customers in China."

"The Business Scope of the Joint Venture will initially be focused on selling and servicing customers for a wide range of physical, chemical, thermal and biological solutions for air pollution abatement projects in China's industrial heartland. The newly created business development team will work with local government and industry leaders to raise the awareness of our high-performance solutions and coordinate closely with our existing groups in Beijing and North America."

"While Zhongjia will provide greater coverage for BIOREM's sales efforts in China," continued Webb, "this Joint Venture is part of a wider effort for economic cooperation in the areas of technology transfer and cleantech innovation development between Canada and China. We have some of the greatest environmental companies in the World operating in Canada and China has the determination and focus to aggressively tackle their environmental challenges. This provides a great opportunity for BIOREM to help address these problems with the development of new technologies and solutions. The management teams at BIOREM and Qingyuan are diligently working together to exploit these opportunities as a part of future growth initiatives."

About Tus Qingyuan (Beijing) Si-Tech Co., Ltd

Qingyuan is a pioneering new materials company in the fields of energy conservation and water treatment. They specialize in the development of engineering processes for energy efficient water filtration, purification, refinement and concentration of salt laden waste streams. Using a variety of membrane processes they have focused on the extraction of lithium from surface water bodies for the production of advanced energy storage solutions for the next-generation of electric vehicles. Both BIOREM and Qingyuan are each majority owned by entities within the Tus group of companies.

About BIOREM Inc.

BIOREM is a leading clean technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive line of high-efficiency air emissions control systems used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). With sales and manufacturing offices across the continent, a dedicated research facility, a worldwide sales representative network and more than 1500 installed systems worldwide, BIOREM offers state-of-the-art technology-based products and peace of mind for municipalities, industrial companies and their surrounding communities. Additional information on BIOREM is available on our website at www.biorem.biz.

