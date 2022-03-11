Bioretec Ltd's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021 published

HELSINKI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2021 Annual Report, Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors. The publications are attached to this release and also available on the company's website at www.bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

The reports are available in Finnish and English. No printed copies of the reports will be made available.

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec intends to introduce a new generation of bioresorbable materials with enhanced strength for improved surgical outcome. The new RemeOs™ product line is based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. With the U.S. and EU market authorization for the first RemeOs™ product expected in 2022, Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical possibilities. Better Healing - Better Life. www.bioretec.com.

