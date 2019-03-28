BioSeedXL to Offer Services for BioTech and Cannabis Startups in Its Acceleration Program

BNEI BRAK, Israel, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After four companies successfully graduated from its acceleration program, BioSeedXL has decided to officially open its doors and offer its services to a select and hand-picked number of Biotech and Cannabis startup companies.

BioSeedXL's experienced staff took a part in the first startup to be SOLD in Israel in the field of Cannabis pharmaceuticals to a publicly traded company when Kalytera Therapeutics acquired the Israeli medical cannabis developer Talent Biotechs Ltd. In addition, BioseedXL has deep experience in IPO's on the TASE and NASDAQ exchanges.

BioSeedXL staff will attend CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019 in Tel Aviv on April 1st and 2nd and host a booth where new startup companies interested in development and breaknthroughs are more than welcome to come and interact.

Moran Gimpel, co-founder and CEO of BioSeedXL, said, "We welcome all attendees to drop by our booth at CannaTech and say hello. We are interested in hearing your ideas about your startup, big or small and I promise – we won't bite."

Many companies, especially startups, fail due to limited resources, management or financial mistakes and/or lack of connections. BioSeedXL is planning to support the business needs of startups and supply a variety of services as needed.

BioSeedXL is proud to announce its recent graduates and looks forward to guiding new companies to success.

Talent Biotechs – Sold to a publicly traded company;

Stero Biotechs - with approved patent for CBD based Steroid sparing with 1 phase2 clinical trial running, another to begin soon and more in the pipeline of 2019;

CannaLean – with product for both wellness and drug markets for lowering cholesterol and triglycerides with a clinical trial on the way;

CannaMore – a clinical and pre-clinical platform in the field of cannabis.

BioSeedXL's main goal is to lead each one of its startups toward excellence and to fulfill their true potential.

About BioSeedXL Ltd.

BioSeedXL Ltd., founded in 2019 and headquartered in Israel, is an incubator that provides the perfect eco-system for startup companies in the field of Cannabis. As there are many struggling startup companies in their first steps of their journey, BioSeedXL is dedicated to support young and developing startups, providing them all the necessary tools, guidance R&D support and more for succeeding, prospering and transforming to a working business in the pharma, medical device, diagnostics, OTC, cosmetics, fields of Cannabis.

BioSeedXL has established an active partnership with one of its shareholders - MOR Research Applications, the tech transfer company of CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES. CLALIT is the is the 2nd largest HMO in the world, with over 4.5 million members. CLALIT operates 14 full-scale hospitals specializing in all fields of medicine, as well as over 2000 community clinics with over 9000 physicians. The MOR-BioSeedXL partnership allows the company to reach vast numbers of patients and data while collaborating with the physicians, labs and hospitals of Clalit.

Related Links

http://bioseedxl.com/

For further information contact moran@BioSeedXL.com.

SOURCE BioSeedXL

Related Links

http://bioseedxl.com/

