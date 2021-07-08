BioShin Expands Senior Leadership Team: Sarah Lu Joins BioShin as Chief Medical Officer, Mary Ma Joins BioShin as Chief Commercial Officer

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioShin Limited today announced the appointment of Dr. Zhihong (Sarah) Lu as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Ma (Mary) Li as Chief Commercial Officer. Sarah will play a critical role in BioShin's clinical development of pipeline products in Asia-Pacific markets, while Mary will be responsible for BioShin's commercial operations, including product strategy, access, sales, marketing and distribution. Both will report to Dr. Karl Lintel, CEO of BioShin. Bringing extensive management experience and deep expertise, they will greatly strengthen and complement BioShin's senior leadership team.

"We are honored to have Sarah and Mary join the BioShin team," said Karl Lintel. "As an innovative biopharmaceutical company focusing on neuroscience, we are committed to the discovery, development and marketing of world leading novel life-improving treatments for patients with neurological diseases in Asia-Pacific countries. Patient needs drive everything BioShin does. Since the founding of our company, we have consistently delivered promising results. I believe that we will get even better and be able to move faster into our next phase with the help of Sarah's extensive experience in clinical drug development, both globally and in China, and Mary's deep local expertise in product commercialization."

"There are still many unmet medical needs in the field of neurologic and psychiatric disorders at this moment, and so I am pleased to see that many of BioShin's pipeline products for neurologic, neuro-immune and neuro-psychiatric diseases are currently in late-stage clinical trials," Sarah noted. "I hope to work with the team to speed up the process of clinical development in Chinese patients and other Asia-Pacific countries, and look forward to introducing novel, life-improving treatments to the benefit of patients."

"I'm privileged to join BioShin, a vibrant, visionary, and innovative biopharmaceutical company with a team devoted to innovation, progress and management diversity," said Mary. "At BioShin, I am confident I will be able to continue to grow with the team and speed up the formulation and implementation of the company's commercial strategy, working with partners from different fields to improve product development and commercialization."

Prior to joining BioShin, Sarah served as President of Global Development for Shanghai Green Valley, following various leadership roles at several Multinational and local Chinese companies, including UCB, Solvay GSK and Simcere. Sarah has 24 years of clinical development experience and has led the clinical development of more than 20 small and large molecules. Sarah was trained in both clinical medicine (neurology) and basic science (pharmacology), studied both in China and the US, holds a doctoral degree in medicine, and is a US board-certified physician.

Mary is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record of commercial success spanning more than 18 years in the China healthcare market. She has held various senior commercial positions in capacities spanning sales, marketing, commercial excellence with MNC's such as GSK, Eli Lilly, Abbvie and MSD. Mary brings a wealth of experience in commercial strategy and operations, new product launches and patient access.

About BioShin

Based in Shanghai, BioShin Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, life-improving treatments for patients with neuro-immune diseases in China and the Asia-Pacific region. BioShin has a proven and established, late-stage portfolio from its strategic partner, U.S.-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc., and is poised to quickly launch novel medicines for patients in need. Beyond its current research and development portfolio, BioShin's strategic vision also includes partnering with biopharmaceutical companies, inside and outside China, that seek to discover, develop, and commercialize assets in the region. By bringing together promising assets and a diverse management team with international expertise, BioShin is growing a nimble organization with an entrepreneurial spirit to serve patients throughout the region. For more information, please visit www.bioshin.com.

