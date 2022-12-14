Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market to Grow More than 100% in the Next 6 Years, The Market will Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the biosimilar contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.19% from 2021 to 2027. With its largest share in 2021, Europe will continue dominating the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market. The robust pipeline of biosimilars, combined with favorable regulations, has contributed to an increase in the number of approvals and launches of novel biosimilars. As a result, the scenario for outsourcing biosimilar manufacturing has grown in several countries.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market

Initially, major pharma companies continued to be significant contributors to the growth of the biopharma contract manufacturing market; contributions from biotechnology and life sciences companies have also increased in recent years, particularly as demand for biologics, including biosimilars, is at an all-time high globally. With the market entry of many biotech companies, there will be greater demand for contract manufacturing services in biologics, including the biosimilars market. Outsourcing the manufacturing function will enable biotech firms to introduce their products in the market without investing in building or upgrading their manufacturing units. As the costs of biosimilars must be kept significantly low, it makes sense for drug developers to outsource manufacturing activities to keep costs low. As a result, CMOs are witnessing healthy growth in their business from the biosimilar contract manufacturing market.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 5.56 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 2.26 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 16.19 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Source, Scale of Operation, Product, Indication, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, South Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey

France, Italy, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, South Arabia, the

UAE, and Turkey Key Leading Players Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, FUJIFILM, Thermo

Fischer Scientific, AbbVie, Abzena, AGC Biologic, Alcami, Almac Group, Avid

Bioservices, Biocon, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific,

Fresenius Kabi, Goodwin Biotechnology, Kemwell, mAbxience, Merck KGaA,

Midas Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Rentschler Biopharma, Samsung Biologics,

and WuXi Biologics Market Dynamics Favorable Patient Demographics with Rise in Disease Burden

Favorable Patient Demographics with Rise in Disease Burden Robust Pipeline of Biosimilars Boosting Contract Manufacturing

Robust Pipeline of Biosimilars Boosting Contract Manufacturing Rising Investments for Developing Biosimilars

Page Number 306

may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs

https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3614

The demand for contract manufacturing services is gaining momentum owing to the increase in investments by big pharma companies for the R&D of various biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the significant advantage of the reduction in overall investment for developing and manufacturing drugs with contract manufacturing is expected to increase the adoption of contract manufacturing services by pharma/biotech companies in the coming years. Leading CMOs are expanding their existing manufacturing capacities to maintain their strong position in the biosimilar contract manufacturing market. For instance, in April 2018, Catalent Pharma Solutions completed a USD 5.5 million expansion program at its 200,000+ square foot Philadelphia, Pennsylvania manufacturing site to provide additional clinical packaging and storage capacity.

Patent Expirations of Branded Biologic Drugs

Biologics has been a rapidly evolving area within the biotechnology sector. Introducing biosimilars where the patents and exclusivity periods of the original biologicals have expired is one way to combat the restrictions on the use of biologicals and the resulting pressure on healthcare budgets. By 2018, biologicals worth more than $68 billion in annual sales lost patent protection. A 20% discount could save $14 billion, while a 30% or 40% discount could save $20 billion or $27 billion, respectively. By 2025 several biologic patents will expire in many countries, which could translate into an opportunity to develop new biosimilars. Europe will be the region with more opportunities.

Additionally, the production of biosimilars is largely being outsourced; this trend of outsourcing is likely to continue in the upcoming years and is largely encouraged by the patent expiration of biologic medications. As a result, there will be an increase in demand for biosimilars made under contract in the near future.

Key Vendors

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent

FUJIFILM

Thermo Fischer Scientific

AbbVie

Abzena

AGC Biologic

Alcami

Almac Group

Avid Bioservices

Biocon

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Fresenius Kabi

Goodwin Biotechnology

Kemwell

mAbxience

Merck KGaA

Midas Pharma

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Rentschler Biopharma

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics

Market Segmentation

Source:

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Scale of Operation:

Commercial

Research

Product:

Finished Dosage Form (FDF)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Indication:

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



Italy



The UK

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



South Arabia



The UAE



Turkey

