Biosimulation Market to Grow by USD 2.09 Billion| Key Drivers, Opportunities and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimulation market is poised to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.17% during the forecast period.
The report on the biosimulation market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in research funding and grants, the increase in M&A activities, and the strategic initiatives by market vendors.
The biosimulation market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the strategic initiatives by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimulation market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biosimulation market covers the following areas:
Biosimulation Market Sizing
Biosimulation Market Forecast
Biosimulation Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cellworks Group Inc.
- Certara Inc.
- Chemical Computing Group ULC
- Dassault Systemes SE
- INOSIM Software GmbH
- Insilico Biotechnology AG
- LifeTec Group
- Nuventra Pharma Sciences
- Rosa & Co. LLC
- Simulations Plus Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Contract research organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cellworks Group Inc.
- Certara Inc.
- Chemical Computing Group ULC
- Dassault Systemes SE
- INOSIM Software GmbH
- Insilico Biotechnology AG
- LifeTec Group
- Nuventra Pharma Sciences
- Rosa & Co. LLC
- Simulations Plus Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
