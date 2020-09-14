BioSpecifics to Present at the Virtual Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC), a biopharmaceutical company that originated and continues to develop collagenase-based therapies with a first-in-class collagenase-based product marketed as XIAFLEX® in North America, today announced that Joseph Truitt, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the BioSpecifics website at https://investors.biospecifics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovered and developed a proprietary form of injectable collagenase (CCH), which is currently marketed by the Company's partner, Endo International plc (Endo), as XIAFLEX® in North America for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. Endo announced that it received FDA approval of CCH for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; Qwo™ is expected to be available commercially in the U.S. starting in the first half of 2021. The CCH research and development pipeline includes several additional potential indications including adhesive capsulitis and plantar fibromatosis. For more information, please visit www.biospecifics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, projected prospects, plans and objectives of management, future strategic opportunities, the effect of recent management and board leadership changes, the timing and occurrence of commercial launches, potential indications, research and development plans, indications in development, and the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements, are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, these statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "can," "will," "continue," "believe," the negative or plural of these words, and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize its expectations or that the Company's beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the timing of regulatory filings and action; the ability of Endo to achieve its objectives for XIAFLEX® and Qwo™; the market for XIAFLEX® in, and timing, initiation, and outcome of clinical trials for, additional indications, which will determine the amount of milestone, royalty, mark-up on cost of goods sold, license, and sublicense income that the Company may receive; the potential of XIAFLEX® to be used in additional indications; Endo modifying its objectives or allocating resources other than to XIAFLEX® and Qwo™; the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; and other risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and otherwise in its filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.biospecifics.com

