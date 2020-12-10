BioSteel Inks Partnership with Toronto Raptors as Official Sports Drink

"The Raptors have been purchasing BioSteel products since day one," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel. "With this alliance, BioSteel has the opportunity to hydrate Canada's NBA team and we're thrilled that they have chosen to partner with a sugar-free sports drink company."

The multi-year partnership will make BioSteel's new sugar-free sports drink in an eco-friendly tetra pak available to players on the sidelines. The deal also includes prominent BioSteel branding at all Raptors home games, in addition to branding at the team's training facility in Toronto. BioSteel's logo will be seen on coolers, cups, and on sidelines and bench areas, home and visiting team chair backs, courtside LEDs and pole pad signage. BioSteel's sports drink will be available in all sideline coolers and locker rooms.

"With the help of BioSteel, our athletes will stay hydrated with products that put health and wellness first, and play at the highest level," said Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Retail, MLSE. "It is this commitment to sport hydration and performance that we share with this leading organization in the sport drink industry, during a season that our fans will never forget."

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. This year, BioSteel has rolled out a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, in a range of flavors. Trusted by top professional athletes globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible.

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now entering into the mass retail market as it expands through the brand's recently signed distribution agreements.

