BioSteel Unveils Sponsorship in Intercollegiate Athletics and Men's and Women's NCAA Basketball Tip-Off Tournaments in Conjunction with Learfield IMG College

BioSteel will receive significant exposure through its "Bubbleville'' sponsorship at Mohegan Sun Arena, featuring 45 games from Nov. 25-Dec. 5, 2020. The event - showcasing 40 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball programs such as Baylor, Mississippi State, UConn, Villanova, and Virginia - is hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group in Uncasville, Conn. The Hall of Fame Classic, part of NABC, is held in Kansas City from Nov. 28-29, 2020. BioSteel's sugar-free sports drink in an eco-friendly tetra pak will be available to athletes on the sidelines and locker rooms keeping over 600 student-athletes hydrated throughout the multiple men's and women's college tip-off tournaments. The brand's logo will be seen on coolers, cups, water bottles, seatbacks, and digital signage around the arenas. Its exclusive sideline rights provide for television-visible signage on numerous platforms within the ESPN and FOX family of networks.

Complementing the hoops events, BioSteel's agreement with the Atlantic 10 Conference allows the brand to capitalize on its sugar-free sports drink and logo, having an extensive engagement at championship events throughout the year highlighted by its Basketball Championships taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY. At NIU and NDU, BioSteel will receive stadium signage, digital and social exposure, as well as team bench and sideline visibility.

"It's an exciting time for us to team up with Learfield IMG College and identify new ways to elevate our products in the U.S. college landscape," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, BioSteel. "We're thrilled that BioSteel will be the sports drink brand for the teams and student-athletes participating in this month's highly anticipated tip-off basketball tournaments, as well as at the conference level with A-10, and at UND and NIU. These are exceptional college brands and we're proud to align the BioSteel brand with theirs."

"We're proud to represent BioSteel. The conference and university relationships we've been able to establish for the sports hydration company, along with the men's and women's college tip-off tournaments, present tremendous brand recognition and opportunities for engagement," said Learfield IMG College EVP National Sales Andrew Judelson.

"We sincerely appreciate the support of BioSteel as we head into this unprecedented event known as Bubbleville," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "We're obviously excited to get back to basketball and the support of our partners plays a crucial role in bringing these events to life. We are proud to showcase the BioSteel brand and fuel the student-athletes in over forty games in eleven days!"

BioSteel was founded in 2009 with a focus on all-natural, sugar-free, and nutritious products. This year, BioSteel has rolled out a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in eco-friendly tetra paks, with a range of flavors. Trusted by professional athletes globally, BioSteel's premium sugar-free sports drink has been designed in the most natural way possible. The brand recently inked distribution deals with mega distributors Reyes Beer Division and Manhattan Beer, alongside several other partnerships through Constellation Brands' distribution network, to bring a new generation of sports hydration products to consumers in key U.S. markets.

Originally formulated for professional athletes, BioSteel's products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products. This relationship allows BioSteel to continue to tell its authentic story that started in the locker room and is now spilling over to the mass retail market as it expands in the U.S. through the brand's recently signed distribution agreements.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American operated sports hydration company that was built on the mandate of providing the safest, healthiest, and most effective sports drink and line of nutritional products available. BioSteel products are currently readily available across North America, and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online, through www.biosteel.com.

About Learfield IMG College

Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions for fan engagement. The Learfield IMG College suite of services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has long had the privilege of being an advocate for intercollegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

