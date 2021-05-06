Biostrap Has Been Selected as the Remote Monitoring Partner for the Advancingx Career Astronaut Program

A leader in remote population monitoring and biometric science, Biostrap will play a key role in monitoring the health of career astronaut candidates by capturing clinically reliable data with its wrist-worn biosensor. This partnership may provide space science the tools necessary to develop accurate countermeasure interventions, mitigate risk and keep astronauts safe on Earth and in outer space.

"We want our candidates to be safe," said Claire Ghan, Aerospace Medicine and Survival Specialist at AdvancingX and former US Army Medical Logistics Specialist, adding that having access to clinically validated biometric monitoring with Biostrap will enable them to have preventative measures in place, in case something comes up. "Stress can manifest in many different ways. Mental health might deteriorate or aggravate an underlying condition we didn't know about."

Career astronaut candidates face extreme physiological and mental stress as they go through the training designed by NASA employees, AdvancingX team members and astronaut trainers.

Although AdvancingX has already implemented strategies for cognitive and psychological analysis, psychological responses always have physiological effects. For example, a statistically significant increase in biometrics such as heart rate and respiratory rate may be indicative of stress or something more serious.

"Through continuous biometric monitoring as well as comprehensive sleep and activity analysis, we can start to establish baselines on an individual level and monitor the effects of stress as per deviations in that baseline," said Kevin Longoria, Chief Science Officer at Biostrap.

Machine learning and advanced algorithms will be able to further quantify the level of stress career astronauts are under and how their physiology adapts throughout their training.

Longoria added: "When we start to understand their [career astronauts] physiology and their response to various stressors and develop additional psychophysiological constructs, we can better understand and control the environment, implement more individualized and data-driven training standards and ultimately help these candidates optimize their performance and readiness for the rigors of space in the safest and most efficient manner possible.

"With the Biostrap monitoring devices, I'm getting insights about my different sleep cycles and I'm learning that getting a lot of deep sleep is important for recovery and how it is linked to my HRV and my resting HR," said Lucie Poulet, PhD, NASA Postdoctoral Fellow at Kennedy Space Center and AdvancingX Career Astronaut Candidate. "I can see how Biostrap will help me during the next AdvancingX challenges by monitoring my exertion level and guiding me to recover during challenges to feel better and be more efficient and alert."

Scientists at both companies are also looking at the long-term potential of this partnership. Gathering data of some of the highest performers in the world will open the doors to new scientific discoveries including developing new biometrics and algorithms and translating that data not only into space but optimizing human health here on Earth, too.

"If you're looking to be an astronaut, knowing how to get there is key," said Dr. Eduardo Diaz, CEO of AdvancingX, adding that they are currently recruiting in 120 countries.

Applicants anywhere in the world will have the opportunity to wear a Biostrap and contribute to science, human performance and space exploration.

"All that data we will be able to collect from people in 120 countries, including data trends and statistics, will allow us to start seeing patterns between performance of applicants, candidates and commercial astronauts," Dr. Diaz said. "Comparing that data with that of career astronauts, to me is amazing, it's a game changer."

Biostrap is a remote monitoring platform that democratizes clinical-grade health data and insights. Facilitating data collection through a proprietary and clinically reliable wrist-worn device, Biostrap utilizes machine learning to provide actionable data to improve sleep, recovery and performance. Biostrap analyzes each heartbeat for 29 unique parameters on its secure servers to ensure data reliability and is referenced in 14 publications and has 22 clinical studies validating its biometric measurements against gold standard medical diagnostics and use cases in specific medical conditions.

AdvancingX is a research and technology leader in collaborative predictive team metrics, optimal team design (OTD) and improving human-machine teaming for advanced markets including space exploration and the defense industry. AdvancingX is the evolution of human factors combining NASA-patented technology, leveraging advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and AdvancingX IP to support ongoing development of novel approaches and solutions such as "a functional approach aimed at identifying causal relationships to situational outcomes" and "multivariate monitoring for human operator and machine teaming." AdvancingX applies its peer-reviewed research findings to support Career Astronaut team selection, training and mission operations with partners around the world.

