Biostrap is being utilized for a study conducted by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to investigate the long-term sequelae of COVID-19

Utilizing the clinically reliable Biostrap devices, the aim of the Prospective Natural History Study is to collect and analyze biometrics that are associated with patient-reported long-term pathological conditions of COVID-19. Hence, assessing the progress of the disease and why some people experience symptoms longer than others.

Access to continuous, cost-effective, and contactless data has the potential to address gaps in care

"There are still many uncertainties about the late effects of COVID-19 and symptoms still seem diffused and vary from case to case," Biostrap Chief Medical Officer Dr. Willem Gielen said.

COVID-19 disproportionately impacts various populations. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, data from 23 states has shown that the overall COVID-19 incidence among non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native individuals was 3.5 times higher than among white individuals.

Additionally, the NIMHD study record states that the clinical course and complications of COVID-19 in most patients remain largely unknown. The only indicators of disease trajectory, such as blood oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, have been measured through clinical inpatient diagnostics.

"Access to continuous, cost-effective, and contactless data has the potential to address gaps in care in the underserved populations with diminished access to healthcare," Biostrap Chief Science Officer Kevin Longoria said, noting that the lack of validation and issues surrounding data integrity and data security have historically limited the adoption of wearable technology in the clinical and research fields.

The utilization of the Biostrap wrist-worn device allows for continuous collection of physiological data, such as heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate as well as arterial compliance properties with clinical reliability. Additionally, researchers will have access to monitoring each participant through Biostrap's remote patient monitoring platform.

Such a reliable remote monitoring opportunity bridges the gap and makes it possible to broaden our understanding of the long-term impact of COVID-19 on a specific population without requiring the patient to visit or be in the hospital.

"By collecting biometric data over a longer period of time with a clinical-grade biometric sensor, scientists can gather valuable insights about the subsequent course of COVID-19 in a scalable and non-interfering manner and can provide future assistance where it is truly needed in an inclusive manner," Dr. Gielen said.

Biostrap was selected best on a "best value analysis" and "most advantageous to the Government" for solicitation number NICHD-20-202.

The estimated completion date of the study is April 1, 2025, with the final data collection date for an estimated primary outcome measure set for January 31, 2022.

Eligible participants must meet a select number of criteria, such as being between the ages of 18 and 65, provide documentation of a SARS-CoV-2 positive test (PCR or rapid test) five days before enrollment, own an iOS or Android device and speak English. See full list of inclusion criteria on the Study Record page.

Enrollment will take place on a rolling basis with each participant following a protocol for six months. During the study, participants will be asked to wear a Biostrap wrist-worn device as well as an integrated FDA-cleared skin temperature sensor.

"Biostrap's dedication to democratizing clinical-grade data using a unique cloud-based data architecture allows researchers to access valuable health data, perform decentralized research studies and begin providing solutions to this underserved population," Longoria said.

Biostrap is a remote monitoring platform that democratizes clinical-grade health data and insights. Facilitating data collection through a proprietary and clinically reliable wrist-worn device, Biostrap utilizes machine learning to provide actionable data to improve sleep, recovery and performance. Biostrap analyzes each heartbeat for 29 unique parameters on its secure servers to ensure data reliability. Additionally, Biostrap is referenced in 14 publications and has 22 clinical studies validating its biometric measurements against gold standard medical diagnostics and use cases in specific medical conditions.

