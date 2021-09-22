Biosurfactants Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The report presents a detailed picture of the overall global surfactant market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Sep 22, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurfactants market size is expected to increase by USD 3.72 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The biosurfactants market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing global industrial waste as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Detergents, Cosmetics, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for environment-friendly products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biosurfactants market during the forecast period.
The biosurfactants market covers the following areas:
Biosurfactants Market Sizing
Global Surfactant Market Forecast
Global Surfactant Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Boruta-Zachem SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kaneka Corp.
- Lion Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Saraya Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Natural Surfactants Market - Global natural surfactants market is segmented by application (detergents, personal care, industrial cleaning, olfield chemicals, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Low Foam Surfactants Market - Global low foam surfactants market is segmented by application (home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Boruta-Zachem SA
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kaneka Corp.
- Lion Corp.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Saraya Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article