Biosurfactants Market Value Worth $2.4 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biosurfactants Market is anticipated to surpass USD 2.4 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The booming skin care sector and increasing health & environmental concerns of petrochemical surfactants should accelerate market growth.

Biosurfactants Market revenue is expected to register more than 5.6% CAGR up to 2025 as growing concerns towards human health safety will fuel the industry growth.

Consumers increasingly prefer organic, bio-based products over synthetic cosmetics which should generate market opportunities owing to the greater ecological acceptability, low toxicity and biodegradability of biosurfactants. These products find extensive adoption in various self-care products such as lipsticks, body lotions, bath products, shampoos and baby products which is driving the market.

Commercial biosurfactant production is relatively expensive as compared to their synthetic counterparts by 20% - 30%. The low quantity of biosurfactants produced by microorganisms necessitates extensive downstream biotechnological processing which comprises about 60% - 80% of the total production cost and may limit the product market expansion.

Some major findings of the biosurfactants market report include:

The market demand for rhamnolipid biosurfactants is increasing globally owing to its ability to prevent & control plant pathogens without causing toxicity to human health.

Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific has increased consumer preference for antiaging products which is driving the overall biosurfactants demand.

The booming home care & personal care sector in Latin American countries such as Brazil pertaining to growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of household hygiene should boost biosurfactants industry growth

pertaining to growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of household hygiene should boost biosurfactants industry growth Strict regulatory guidelines by REACH, EEA and ECHA towards bio-based products is likely to favor overall industry growth

Henkel, BASF, Lion Corporation, Kao Chemicals and Evonik are among the market leaders operating in the global biosurfactants market

Companies are focusing on quality and product differentiation to gain a competitive edge over their rivals which is likely to increase market share

Sophorolipid biosurfactants offer significant antimicrobial properties and are effective in the treatment of multidrug resistance. Drug-resistant infections are predicted to increase global healthcare costs by USD 100 trillion by 2050 which represents ample market opportunities.

They form bilayer structures, self-assemblies and micelles which enclose drugs and help transport them to the interior of cells. Sophorolipids enhance the efficiency of conventional antibiotics, are non-allergenic and do not irritate the skin which increases their suitability for pharmaceutical & health products and should promote market share.

Sophorolipid biosurfactants are ideal oilfield mining chemicals owing to their ability to reduce interfacial tension, suitability for high salinity & high temperature and non-contamination of petroleum reservoirs. They help recover crude oil from oily sludge in oilfields which helps prevent any danger to human health and the environment. Daily crude oil demand surpassed 99 million barrels globally in 2018 owing to growing petrochemical requirements which should boost overall industry growth.

The booming personal care industry and growing market demand for surfactants from the detergent sector should boost the North America biosurfactants market size. These products enhance the vital property of removing dirt stains in detergents by reducing surface tension oil and enhancing fabric penetration. Biosurfactants are highly biodegradable, have no adverse health impacts and offer similar emulsifying properties as synthetic ingredients that are driving market demand in the personal care industry. Apart from this, risks associated with synthetic and chemical surfactants and rising consumer awareness regarding environmental hazards in the region should stimulate eco-friendly and bio-based surfactants market demand.

Several biosurfactants market players are engaged in launching new products to achieve market leadership in the booming personal care and pharmaceutical sectors. Manufacturers are also focused on research & development to improve mass production capabilities and provide innovative customer offerings. Most market players are adopting strategic acquisitions to expand their biosurfactants product line and develop new products that offer ample market opportunities.

