Biosurfactants Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosurfactants market value is expected to cross USD 2.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing biosurfactants utilization in multiple applications, including personal care, household detergents, industrial cleaners, oilfield chemicals, food processing, textiles and agricultural chemicals, will have a positive impact on industry growth.

Strong trends towards growth in personal care and detergent products should favor biosurfactants' industry size. Growing concerns towards petrochemical-based materials in product formulations will drive the market trends. They help in lowering the surface tension of the fluids and have similar properties to those of synthetic counterparts, which allows homogenous mixing of chemicals. These key performance metrics increase the application scope in dishwashers and detergents.

There are increasing environmental concerns, along with a rise in demand for better quality and longer shelf life products in the oilfield and textile industries. The growing emphasis on replacing petrochemical based surfactants, owing to high toxicity and low sustainability and shelf life, should drive product demand. Standards are being developed in areas of biosurfactants for more efficient use of natural resources, thus creating a more sustainable economy.

Some major findings of the biosurfactants market report include:

Increasing product utilization owing to shifting consumer preferences towards biobased products due to side effects risks by synthetic ingredients will foster the industry statistics

Supportive government regulations including U.S. regulation 40 CFR Section 180.1245 by U.S. federal government should accelerate product demand

Some of the key manufacturers in the market include Boruta Zachem SA, BASF, Kao Corporation, Croda International PLC and Givaudan SA (Soliance).

Rhamnolipids based biosurfactants market witnessed the highest growth potential and the sector is further anticipated to grow due to increasing product demand for enhanced oil recovery, owing to excellent emulsification properties

Europe holds a substantial share in the market and is further forecast to grow owing to rising regional shift towards bioeconomy

The sucrose esters-based biosurfactants market is expected to register over a 4% CAGR through 2026. Sucrose esters are generally used as food additives in bakery products, dairy products, confectionery, beverages, and various processed food products. The product has multifunctional physical abilities which will help to increase health concerns among the calorie-conscious population. Thus, the significant feature of the product will drive the demand for sucrose ester in the food and beverage industry.

The Asia-Pacific market exceeded USD 340 million in 2019 and is expected to register over 6% through 2026. Rising awareness among consumers for environmentally friendly products is the major regional growth factor. China and India have an extensive presence in the textile, personal care, and agricultural industries, which is projected to boost the demand for the biosurfactants industry. Thailand is considered the fastest growing industry in the region. Rising agricultural activities in the region have resulted in increased product demand in agrichemicals applications.

The sophorolipids-based biosurfactants market from the bioremediation application is expected to witness over a 6% CAGR through 2026. Bioremediation is a process that uses microorganisms to accelerate the degradation of environmental contamination. Sophorolipids can remove heavy metals from metal-contaminated sediment, the mechanism of metal removal occurs through sorption of surfactant on the soil surface and complexation with the metal, detachment of the metal from soil takes place. It improves the bioremediation of sites contaminated with hydrocarbons increasing the bioavailability of microbial consortia for biodegradation.

