Biotage AB - Changes in Nomination Committee Proposal

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: BIOT.ST) – The Nomination Committee of Biotage has been informed that Reinhardt Vogt, who has been nominated to be elected as a Biotage Board member at the 24 April 2019 AGM, no longer is available for the assignment.

As previously communicated by the Nomination Committee, it is the intention to find a suitable female candidate for the Board member assignment. The Nomination Committee now continues its efforts to identify appropriate Board member candidates and will then also assess the possibility to find a replacement for Reinhard Vogt. The Nomination Committee's first hand ambition is to complement the Board with a female member. As also previously published, the Nomination Committee's intention is to convene an extra shareholders meeting later this year for the purpose of appointing Torben Jörgensen as Chairman of the Board once a new CEO has been recruited. The Nomination Committee intends to suggest an amendment to the Board at this extra shareholder meeting. The Nomination Committee's proposal that the Board shall be made up of six members now changes to five members together with other consequential changes.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and highquality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 410 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

