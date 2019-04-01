Biotage AB (publ) Publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage's 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report are as of today available at: www.biotage.com . The Sustainability Report is part of the Annual Report.

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10.00 CET on April 1, 2019.

Contact persons:

Torben Jörgensen, CEO

Tel: +46-707-49-05-84

torben.jorgensen@biotage.com

Erika Söderberg Johnson, CFO

Tel: +46-707-20-48-20

erika.johnson@biotage.com

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high-quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 405 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

