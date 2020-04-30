Biotage's Chairman of the Board has Sold Part of his Shares in Biotage - Remains as a Long-term Owner

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torben Jørgensen, Chairman of the Board in Biotage AB, today informed the company that he has sold part of his shareholding in Biotage on 29 April 2020. Following the sale of 200 000 shares, Torben Jørgensen still owns 320 200 shares in Biotage. Torben Jørgensen remains as a long-term shareholder in Biotage and he did the sale for financial reasons. The sale has been reported to Finansinpektionen in accordance with applicable rules. Details relating to the sale may be accessed through the registers of Finansinspektionen.

This information was submitted for immediate publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 30, 2020.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1 101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

Media Contact:

Biotage

Box 8 751 03 UPPSALA

+46-18-56-59-00

+46-18-59-19-22

http://www.biotage.com

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/biotage/r/biotage-s-chairman-of-the-board-has-sold-part-of-his-shares-in-biotage---remains-as-a-long-term-owne,c3101716

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/705/3101716/1239829.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Biotage