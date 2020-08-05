BioTech Life Sciences Initiates New Study of Anti-Aging Formulas in Helping COVID-19 'Long-Haulers' and Those Suffering With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTech Life Sciences (BioTech – https://btl.science) recently announced it was studying the effects of its proprietary formulas on long-term patient symptoms related to COVID-19 Post-Viral Fatigue (long-haulers) and chronic fatigue syndrome (C.F.S.).

The findings will be a part of a larger research study undertaken by the company, and is currently calling for voluntary participants; especially those who suffer from myalgic encephalomyelitis (M.E.), chronic fatigue syndrome, or Post-Viral Fatigue.

BioTech Life Sciences is studying the effects of its proprietary formulas on long-term patient symptoms related to COVID-19 Post-Viral Fatigue (long-haulers) and chronic fatigue syndrome (C.F.S.). A growing number of patients – as many as 20% – who survive COVID-19 inexplicably suffer with the disease for months, with longer lasting complications.

BioTech specializes in anti-aging, stem cell production and neuroscience, and has discovered a clear link between COVID-19 long-haulers, C.F.S., and the therapeutic benefits of certain anti-aging compounds.

The Link Between Post-Viral Fatigue and M.E./C.F.S.

According to the Cleveland Clinic and a recent Atlantic article, patients who survive COVID-19 typically recover in roughly two weeks' time. But there are a growing number of patients – as many as 20% – who inexplicably suffer with the disease for months, with longer lasting complications. These so called long-haulers report symptoms including fevers, chest pain, shortness of breath and debilitating fatigue.

Researchers are not sure why these patients experience COVID-19 for prolonged periods. Theories range from reinfection, to viral reactivation (similar to herpes), to a whole new syndrome initiated by COVID-19 infection. Patients are increasingly describing symptoms that are similar to the conditions of M.E./C.F.S, but more research is needed.

"What we're all seeing is a large, unexplained increase in people who are not making a full recovery from COVID-19," said Nicole Wong, lead researcher for BioTech. "We have already found several links between these long-haulers and M.E./C.F.S. patients. First, both groups seem to suffer from their cellular batteries – mitochondria – not producing enough energy. SARS-CoV-2 hijacks and destroys mitochondria, essentially eating their contents to replicate, and inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-alpha and IL-6, also reduce ATP-energy production."

Coronavirus blocking ACE2 causes a massive increase in free radicals and oxidative stress. These free radicals damage the lining of the blood vessels and can lead to blood clotting, thrombosis and the infamous cytokine-storm. It also increases enzyme CD38, which is known to greatly decrease ATP-energy production in multiple ways.

BioTech Life Sciences: Upcoming Clinical Trials Offer Hope

"While developing our anti-aging formulas, participants reported a profound increase in energy," said Romy Jardine, BioTech Chief Scientific Officer. "We discovered this was down to an increase in mitochondrial energy production, and this would likely help alleviate the crippling fatigue that many M.E./C.F.S. and long-haulers suffer with.

"The research is incredibly complex and will take time, as it involves the central nervous system, inflammatory cytokines, and multiple elements of the immune system. But now that we understand how to coax mitochondria into producing more energy, we're hopeful that this can be applied as a therapy for long-haulers and C.F.S. fatigue. Our upcoming clinical trials will begin to shed more light on those possibilities."

About BioTech Life Sciences

BioTech Life Sciences is a London-based company dedicated to research and development in anti-aging. Bringing the latest advances in stem cell production, DNA repair, epigenetics and neuroscience, BioTech optimizes health and promotes longevity. Currently involved in multiple research projects, BioTech is focusing on mitochondrial energy production (incl mitochondrial Biogenesis). BioTech is also studying Post-Viral Fatigue related to COVID-19, C.F.S. and M.E. Learn more about the latest BioTech developments at: www.BTL.science.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA, MHRA, EMEA or any other regulatory or medical body. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not a substitute for information from licensed healthcare practitioners. If you are on medication consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other complications.

