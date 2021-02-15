BioTheryX to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced that the company will participate virtually in the following scientific and investor events:

Targeted Protein Degradation & PROTAC Symposium

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 , 16:30 GMT

,

Aparajita Hoskote Chourasia , Ph.D., Senior Director of Biology, will give a presentation entitled, "Developing Novel Cereblon-Directed PHMs® as First-in-Class Targeted Protein Degradation Therapies".

North American Protein Degradation Congress

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 , 3:00 pm ET

,

Leah Fung , VP, Medicinal Chemistry, will give a presentation entitled, "BioTheryX is Leveraging Novel Cereblon-Directed Molecular Glues to Discover First-in-Class TPD Therapies for Oncology".

LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 , 1:00 PM ET

,

Rob Williamson , President and CEO, will present an overview on the company's targeted protein degradation platform and the management team will participate in 1x1s with investors.

BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Targeted Protein Degradation and Other Next Gen Protein Technologies

Thursday, February 18, 2021 , 10:30 AM ET

,

Rob Williamson , President and CEO, will participate in a panel entitled "Ligating Competitors for Collaboration in the Protein Degradation Space" , moderated by BMO analysts Matt Luchini and Nick Lenard .

, President and CEO, will participate in a panel entitled , moderated by BMO analysts and .



Additional panel participants include Ian Taylor , CSO, Arvinas; Stew Fisher, CSO, C4 Therapeutics; and Jared Gollob , CMO, Kymera. In addition to the panel, the BioTheryX management team will also participate in 1x1s with investors during the event.

2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, February 23, 2021



The BioTheryX management team will participate in 1x1s with investors.

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with life-threatening diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, PHM® 'molecular glues', that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability to a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable'. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE BioTheryX, Inc.

Related Links

http://biotheryx.com/

