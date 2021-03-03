BioTheryX to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and the Credit Suisse Solebury Trout Healthcare Innovators Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced that Rob Williamson, President and CEO, will present a company overview and will participate virtually in the following investor conferences:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 9 th , 4:10 pm EST

, Credit Suisse Solebury Trout Healthcare Innovators Private Company Showcase

Thursday, March 11, 2021 , 12:20 pm PST

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring protein homeostasis, including protein degradation and modulation, and multi-kinase inhibition to develop treatments intended to extend and improve the quality-of-life of patients with life-threatening diseases. Our principal technology platform centers on targeted protein degradation, PHM® 'molecular glues', that enable the design of small molecules to regulate protein equilibrium. This technology is designed to utilize the body's own protein disposal system to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. It has potential applicability to a broad range of diseases, including targets that have to date been considered 'undruggable'. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

