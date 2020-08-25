BioTrans, LLC Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of European Transportation Company

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTrans Logistics GmbH, a subsidiary of BioTrans LLC, announced that it has acquired Pet Air GmbH, a European live animal transportation company based in Germany. The purchase will better serve the needs of BioTrans's customers in the Central Europe region.

The stock purchase of the Pet Air GmbH fits into the BioTrans strategy to provide end to end supply chain solutions for the live animal transportation industry. With the acquisition, BioTrans is in position to offer its services to facilities in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Austria, Hungary and Denmark.

"Our acquisition of Pet Air GmbH complements our current services, by providing multiple logistics solutions from Europe to the United States, Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and the far east. This investment represents an opportunity to offer consulting, cost savings and expand our overall service capabilities in central Europe," said Paul Ruggere, Chief Executive Officer of BioTrans LLC. "The ability to offer a geographic presence on multiple continents is important to our customers and we are very excited to be able to meet this need."

About BioTrans LLC and BioTrans Logistics GmbH

BioTrans LLC, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of logistics services for the live animal transportation industry in North America. The company provides long haul trucking, final mile delivery, warehouse, distribution and air cargo solutions. The company's customers include government, military, academic, exhibitor and conservation customers throughout North America. For more information about BioTrans LLC please visit www.biotrans-usa.com

BioTrans Logistics GmbH is a subsidiary of BioTrans LLC, that provides a complete range of animal transportation solutions specifically designed for government, military, academic, exhibitor and conservation industries throughout Europe.

Contact:

BioTrans, LLC

844-838-7093



PRLog ID:

https://www.prlog.org/12835611

SOURCE BioTrans, LLC

Related Links

http://www.biotrans-usa.com

