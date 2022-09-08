BIOTRONIK Announces Collaboration with AliveCor As First In A Series of Strategic Partnerships to Disrupt Cardiac Digital Health With AI-Enabled Solutions

Designed to Leverage AI Technology to Improve the Delivery of Connected Care in Cardiac Diagnostics and Remote Patient Monitoring

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK announced today its partnership with AliveCor , a leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services. This partnership will combine the strengths of BIOTRONIK's BIOMONITOR Injectable Cardiac Monitor (designed with industry-leading 95.1% p-wave visibility1 across all cardiac cycles and 5.5 year longevity) with AliveCor's AI-enabled, clinically validated, medical-grade KardiaMobile 6L and KardiaMobile Card ECG technology. Through this pilot collaboration, healthcare providers will be able to access clinically relevant heart rhythm analyses and actionable reports to monitor at-risk patients; identify underlying arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AF); and assess means to drive improvements to patient care and clinical outcomes.

Up to 25% of stroke patients present with AF2, the most common type of treated cardiac arrhythmia. Historically, screening options for early AF detection have been limited. Pairing AliveCor's KardiaMobile ECGs with BIOTRONIK's implantable device data strives to streamline workflow by providing comprehensive visibility within a single solution.

Until now, remote personal monitoring data and implantable device data have rarely been integrated, making it difficult for healthcare providers to access the full range of patient data. "Our FDA-cleared ECG technology paired with BIOTRONIK's implantable devices for cardiac rhythm diagnostics will allow a holistic view of the patient's heart health on the go, while providing critical insights for physicians," said Vincent Balsamo, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at AliveCor.

"Connecting wearable and implantable cardiac diagnostic device data from the earliest stages in the care continuum is groundbreaking," said Kenneth Nelson, Head of Digital Health and Diagnostics at BIOTRONIK. "This pilot project intends to give physicians and caregivers a more longitudinal view of the patient's condition while simultaneously reducing overall time spent on data management. We are proud to be on the frontier driving novel innovation."

This partnership aims to enable faster diagnosis, more informed clinical decision-making and effective treatment by bringing complete information to every step in the diagnosis, device implant, and management process. Providing connected solutions with EHR-integrated monitoring may facilitate seamless sharing of secure ECG data to optimize physicians' workflow. "BIOTRONIK is pioneering a digital health ecosystem that is long overdue in the cardiac device industry," said Raul Weiss, MD, FHRS, FACC, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Cardiologist, Director, Electrophysiology Fellowship Program, Ohio State University Medical Center.

This pilot collaboration is the first in a series of partnerships with leading digital health organizations to improve the delivery of connected care in cardiac diagnostics and remote patient monitoring.

References:

1 Deneke T, Cabanas P, Hofer D, Gaspar T, Pierre B, Bisignani G, et al. New Generation Miniaturized Insertable Cardiac Monitor with a Long Sensing Vector: Insertion Procedure, Sensing Performance, and Home Monitoring Transmission Success in a Real-World Population. Heart Rhythm O2. 2022;3(2):152-159. doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hroo.2022.01.010 .

2 Kannel WB, Wolf PA, Benjamin EJ, Levy D. Prevalence, incidence, prognosis, and predisposing conditions for atrial fibrillation: population-based estimates. Am J Cardiol. 1998 Oct 16;82(8A):2N-9N. doi: 10.1016/s0002-9149(98)00583-9.

About BIOTRONIK:

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has developed trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

