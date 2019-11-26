BioUrja Trading announces the unexpected passing of Robert Kraeger, President of Center Oil

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Kraeger, President of Center Oil today, November 26th, 2019.

Rob passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home this morning at the age of 49. Rob had been a cherished member of the Center Oil team for nearly 30 years. He was also an integral part of the BioUrja team over the past year, and he will leave an indelible mark on all who knew him. Rob brought with him tremendous knowledge, energy and passion. We will never be able to replace Rob, but we will honor him by continuing his great work.

Rob is survived by his wife, Molly, and their four children. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized. Please keep the Kraeger family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.

SOURCE BioUrja Trading, LLC

Related Links

https://www.biourja.com

