Biovica Strengthens Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announced that Henrik Winther was appointed SVP Business Development and will be part of the management team. He most recently comes from the role of SVP Precision Diagnostics at Immunovia.

"Henrik possesses a rare combination of scientific expertise and commercial experience. With his many years of diagnostics background, he brings with him tremendous insight and an extensive network of contacts. Henrik is an important piece of the puzzle in Biovica's continued market expansion," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Winther has previously worked as Global VP of Business Development at the Danish diagnostics company Dako and later as General Manager of the Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Division at Agilent Technologies based in California. Earlier in his career, Winther headed the R&D diagnostic reagents development at Dako. Prior to that he was associate professor in anatomy, physiology and cell biology at the University of Copenhagen. He will start at Biovica on November 18.

"For a decade, Companion Diagnostics i.e. patient stratification for the right individualized treatment has been the focus of the industry. Now, the next very important topic to secure safe and effective treatments within personalized cancer medicine is the monitoring of patient response to therapy," said Winther.

"Biovica is in a strong position with its DiviTum test which provides a unique tool to oncologists that allows for a fast, robust and reliable assessment of patients' response to a given treatment. DiviTum really has a great potential as it is already CE marked, has interesting applications, support from key opinion leaders globally and several excellent clinical study results. The pieces are in place to take Biovica to the next level," he said.

