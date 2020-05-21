Biovo Products in the Days of COVID-19

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovo Technologies Ltd. ("Biovo"), a medical device company focused on Critical Care and Operating Rooms devices, announced today it has secured additional funding for broadening its market penetration after very positive feedback from European users of its Cuffix™ and B-Care™.

Cuffix - the first and only economical, self-contained, disposable cuff pressure monitor and stabilizer for mechanically ventilated patients. It continuously monitors and regulates the cuff pressure and lights an alarm if it is unable to maintain the correct pressure. It requires practically no attention from the nurses after fast and simple initial setup, except from response to alarm indication. The result: no tracheal injuries, much lower risk of Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) and vastly reduced load on ICU staff, especially so these days with ICU facilities and personnel stretched to their limits.

B-Care - an innovative and economical kit for effective and comfortable oral care of mechanically ventilated ICU patients, traditionally a difficult time consuming and frustrating routine task for ICU staff. Removal of biofilm is critical to the health of anesthetized mechanically ventilated patients to prevent Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) by bacteria transmitted over the respiratory tube. The kit includes a 360° brush with integrated suction and versatile management of antiseptics, such as a no-loss pipette that allows use of Biovo's or the hospital's preferred disinfectant solution, and a swab. The kit relieves much of the stress related to this task and, again, particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial installations in Europe validate Biovo's approach to the two issues, and the Company is currently expanding sales to additional countries. Both products require training of first-time users, and Biovo has developed a remote on-line training program for use during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Pursuing its vision of safer surgery and intensive care, Biovo is continuing to develop its HyperFlex-LM™ laryngeal mask for anesthesia. HyperFlex-LM addresses the growing demand to reduce risk of complications from infection and faster application of the respiratory support by using minimally invasive placement. Using proprietary materials and design, HyperFlex-LM fits most patients and achieves proper respiratory seal even at low inflation pressure, simplifying successful placement and increasing the patient population suitable for laryngeal mask use.

About Biovo Technologies

Biovo develops, manufactures and markets worldwide devices that address unmet clinical needs in Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms and Anesthesia markets. It is part of the Airway Medix S.A. group, which its shares are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: AWM).

