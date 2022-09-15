BioWorld by Clarivate Adds Laser-focused Preclinical Research News into New Fully Integrated Platform

Migration of BioWorld Science to complete BioWorld brand consolidation

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWorld published by Clarivate Plc ( NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced BioWorld Science will transition entirely to bioworld.com for an improved experience and expanded news offering. The migration will mark the completion of the BioWorld brand consolidation, which combined news solutions across the BioWorld portfolio into one seamless and integrated platform. As part of the move to bioworld.com, BioWorld Science readers can now access in-depth coverage of top news, plus more short-form articles for easy scanning. In addition, new enhancements, such as intuitive navigation and increased content, will increase the value of this news service.

BioWorld Science delivers discovery and preclinical research news to support crucial drug R&D decisions at the earliest stages every business day. The industry-leading coverage of research news has enabled access to the latest breakthroughs in discovery and preclinical news, including exclusive coverage of hormones that improve cognitive function in Down syndrome and researchers creating mid-gestation embryos from stem cells. Enhancements include:

Scan headlines from all BioWorld news services

With news solutions combined on one Clarivate platform, customers can see headlines and summaries from the flagship news service, BioWorld, as well as BioWorld MedTech and BioWorld Asia. Additionally, customers will have free access to special reports and 7,000+ COVID-19 articles and data.

Harmonized coverage, data and insights

Readers will be exposed to the full spectrum of BioWorld news. In addition, subscribers will have access to links from BioWorld to Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™ to support customer movement from news to deeper dives into data and insights.



In addition to the familiar chemical structure images published in BioWorld Science for many years, bioworld.com includes infographics illustrating industry trends as well as free access to podcasts via the BioWorld Insider Podcast.



The new site will include major topical sections that can be bookmarked for direct linking to read updates.

Access content when and where you need it most

Each day, subscribers will receive a new e-newsletter for easy access to read today's news. The newsletter will feature the day's article headlines and summaries linked to the site.



Building on BioWorld's social media presence on Twitter, the new handle, @BioWorldScience, will be introduced. Readers are encouraged to follow and join the conversation with @BioWorldScience.



The BioWorld brand consolidation also includes a new mobile-friendly platform featuring content from across BioWorld news.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld said: "BioWorld has always covered the complete lifecycle of innovation in drug development. With the addition and expansion of BioWorld Science, we have a news service that will highlight the most astonishing stories with exclusive, one-on-one interviews with researchers. The pace and volume of scientific research accelerated so much that keeping up with the most important industry news can be challenging. BioWorld Science is the solution for those who must stay on top of the most impactful research and news related to human therapeutics."

For more on the migration of BioWorld Science to bioworld.com, visit: https://www.bioworld.com/Science-Migration

