BIP Printing Solutions Expands Print Capabilities With Canon Solutions America Inkjet Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced that BIP Printing Solutions (BIP), specializing in digital printing and perfect binding solutions, has acquired an Océ ColorStream 3900 color inkjet digital press. The installation has helped the company improve its in-house print requirements, while also enabling the company to pursue additional business opportunities.

Established in 2014, BIP Printing Solutions was created to support the book printing needs of its parent company, Simple Solutions, a K-8 workbook publisher founded 15 years ago by school teacher Nancy McGraw. Prior to BIP, Simple Solutions had to outsource all of its book printing until the company decided to invest in toner devices in order to become a self-sufficient in-house print facility and save money on printing costs. Additionally, the acquisition of the toner devices allowed BIP to offer personalized experience through both the printing and finishing process for outside clients. As part of its commitment to continue to grow the business, BIP searched for a revolutionary printing technology that would enhance its in-house print capabilities and allow it to pursue even more business opportunities outside of Simple Solutions. The Océ ColorStream 3900 met the company's criteria, offering a solution that is capable of withstanding high volume production at a low cost and high quality.

"After extensive research, we decided that Canon Solutions America was leading the way in inkjet technology and we approached the company for direction on our transition from toner to inkjet," said David Keiger, Production Manager at BIP Printing Solutions. "Ultimately, our decision to go with Canon Solutions America was based on the company's ability to communicate and effectively guide us to the best possible solutions for our company. Since installation, we have been extremely happy with both the technology and support from Canon Solutions America, and we are very excited for what the future holds with Canon Solutions America."

BIP's successful transition from toner to the Océ ColorStream 3900 inkjet press is a testament to Canon Solutions America's ongoing commitment to helping advance customers' print output through cutting-edge inkjet technologies. The addition of the ColorStream 3900 enabled BIP to offer high-speed color and monochrome production on short and long-run jobs with increased flexibility and incredible quality. With the acquisition of the ColorStream 3900, BIP was able to replace four toner devices, which has helped lead to greater efficiency in production, lower operational costs, and reduced turnaround time for the company.

Already experiencing a substantial leap in high-demand work, the installation of the new inkjet press has enabled BIP to enhance a print shop already built on quick reaction and precision. The shift to inkjet was viewed as a natural progression in BIP's continued rise as a full service print provider. Now, large or complex jobs for both Simple Solutions and external clients are completed entirely in-house with the speed and workflow efficiencies of the Océ ColorStream 3900.

"The Océ ColorStream 3900 has brought exceptional value to our company," said Joe Dambrogio, General Manager at BIP Printing Solutions. "Canon Solutions America offered the best solutions for our current printing needs, but also anticipated our needs for the future – they understood our vision and provided a solution that promoted growth for our company. With the addition of inkjet technology to our facility we have been able to take on new projects and print higher quality pieces."

The collaboration between Canon Solutions America and BIP Printing Solutions did not end with the installation of the Océ ColorStream 3900. With the intention to further enhance its workflow, BIP additionally implemented the Océ PRISMAproduction print workflow and output management system. This addition is set to provide BIP with the ability to create a unified platform for mid to high volume, high speed printing for its entire production print fleet.

"It has been a great pleasure to help BIP Printing Solutions migrate from toner to inkjet and in turn helping them pursue new revenue opportunities," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "Our ongoing goal at Canon Solutions America is to introduce print providers to new technology that could expand offerings and client portfolios. We are excited to now embark on that journey with BIP Printing Solutions and help prepare them for expansive growth with the Océ ColorStream 3900."

