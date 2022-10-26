BiPAP Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 130.51 Mn, Devices to be Largest Revenue-generating Product - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 130.51 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is driving market growth. However, risks and complications associated with airway management products are challenging market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US 2022-2026

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

The bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in the US report covers the following areas:

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) Market in the US, including 3B Medical Inc., Ambu AS, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Breas Medical AB, Cardinal Health Inc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hafele America Co., Hunan Beyond Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Moldex Metric Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc, ResMed Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Transcend Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., and Wellell Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Devices: The devices segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, the increasing number of new product launches, business strategies adopted by key vendors, and favorable reimbursement policies for BiPAP devices in the US.



Masks



Aftermarket parts and accessories

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in the US

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market vendors in the US

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 130.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3B Medical Inc., Ambu AS, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Breas Medical AB, Cardinal Health Inc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hafele America Co., Hunan Beyond Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Moldex Metric Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc, ResMed Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Transcend Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., and Wellell Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

