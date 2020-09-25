Bipartisan Mayors Urge Congress, Administration To Deliver Relief for Cities Still Reeling from Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) is again urging congressional and administration leaders to return to the negotiating table and pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that includes emergency fiscal assistance to cities of all sizes. American cities continue to face devastating budget shortfalls as a direct result of the pandemic and the COVID recession. Hundreds of mayors – Republicans and Democrats, in red states and blue states alike, from cities large and small ­– have called on Congress to help stave off job losses and painful cuts to services by providing immediate, flexible fiscal relief. Today USCM President Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer, USCM Vice President Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley, USCM Second Vice President Miami (FL) Mayor Francis Suarez, and USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran issued the following statement:

"We strongly encourage Republicans and Democrats to come to an agreement on a COVID-19 relief package that will contain the onslaught of the pandemic and promote our economic recovery. We implore our leaders: Do not give up. Do not accept failure. Come together to meet the needs of our citizens and enable a safe economic recovery.

"As a direct result of the pandemic, our budgets have been hit hard and revenue shortfalls threaten our ability to meet essential needs. Jobs have been lost and critical services are being cut. In light of the devastating health and economic effects on our citizens, it is imperative that local governments have the resources to help keep our residents safe and restore economic activity. To date, cities have largely been left behind in Washington's response to this crisis. And with the daily number of new coronavirus cases remaining stubbornly high, it's clear this crisis is not over.

"Metro cities are drivers of our national economy and we cannot have a strong recovery without strong cities. Cities in every state are in need and how Congress responds now will have an enormous impact on how quickly life can get back to normal. We urge all our leaders to come to an agreement on a relief package that contains emergency assistance to all local governments."

