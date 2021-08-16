BIPOC Cultural Workers to Help Kick Off Kennedy Center's 50th Season Tweet this

Those conditions include a history of limited access to the professional pipelines and the established blueprints for creative expression available to others. Tho-Biaz acknowledges that reality while keeping it in a healthy perspective.

"Cultural work, especially work that preserves cultural heritage, is about continuity, community, and belonging. When cultural workers are not supported, cultural workers face displacement and are forced to find new ways to persevere, while laboring to bridge their traditions into an uncertain future. That persistence can be a form of cultural expression in and of itself. My residency seeks to honor this past and envision loving and liberated futures."

Confirmed interviewees include:



Artist and curator Jasper Wong

Artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez

Rapper, poet, and activist Mona Haydar

Artist and arts administrator Niki Little

Roxanne Swentzell and Rose Simpson , writers and ceramic artists

and , writers and ceramic artists 2021 Pura Belpre award winning writer Lilliam Rivera

award winning writer Artist, scholar, and activist Syrus Marcus Ware

Playwright and performer Carlyle Brown

Film festival director Maori Karmael Holmes

Labor activist and writer Bill Fletcher

Storyteller, comedian and writer Ryan McMahon

The interviews will be compiled into Tho-Biaz's forthcoming book about the distinct nature of BIPOC cultural workers. During the 50th anniversary kickoff week of her residency, Tho-Biaz will join selected artists in taking over the Kennedy Center's social media accounts.

Registration for in-person and virtual attendance of the interview series will be available soon. To learn more about the residency and how to enjoy the interview series as it unfolds, please contact Mi'Jan Celie Tho-Biaz at [email protected] or 1.505.373.2814.

