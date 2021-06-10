BIPOC Writers Fellowship: Adapting Books to the Screen

Developed in conjunction with Evette Vargas, founder of The Writers Room 5050 Foundation, a non-profit organization, the Fellowship brings book publisher, Level 4 Press, and its catalogue of books to the fellows. We hope to increase BIPOC representation among film and television writers, while lending their perspectives to the human experience.

The Fellows were selected from hundreds of applicants throughout the United States. As part of the submission process, applicants were asked to provide a completed screenplay or pilot script, a short introductory video, letter of interest, and resume.

The Writers Room 5050 and Level 4 Press are elated to announce the 2021 BIPOC Writers Fellows:

Diana Densmore

Dion Watkins

Diana Romero

Andrew Liou

Jade Jenise Dixon

Allamaprabhu Pattanashetty

La'Chris Jordan

Rodney Wilkins

Nti Aning

This unique program provides Fellows with mentorship from executives, producers, and financiers to foster growth and build invaluable industry relationships. Film Studios & TV Networks such as Harpo/OWN, Facebook, and several others. There are weekly meetings, providing guidance with developing, writing, and polishing an original feature film screenplay or television pilot script based on a Level 4 Press book. Fellows participate in panel discussions with industry professionals, agents, managers, and executives.

"We encourage all of our Fellows to expand their representation and truly make these great stories their own," says Randy Becker, Executive Vice-President of Level 4 Press.

Evette Vargas states, "A staunch activist for inclusion and equity, I founded The Writers Room 5050 Foundation to educate and create opportunities for underrepresented storytellers. The BIPOC Writers Fellowship is a chance to use our experience, circles of influence, and 'writers rooms' techniques to foster extremely talented BIPOC writers and provide a solution for a systemic problem."

"It's an honor to be involved in such a vital and essential venture as this Fellowship and Mentorship," states Justin Steger. "Being able to connect these incredible aspiring voices and their inspirational works to various industry executives, producers, reps, and financiers is both humbling and rewarding . . . they truly are the next great creators of today and tomorrow."

Level 4 Press: http://www.level4press.com

Writers Room 5050: https://www.writersroom5050.com

SOURCE Level 4 Press Inc.

