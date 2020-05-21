biproxi Announces Partnership With FRE, Expanding Broker Services Into Auction

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- biproxi, the commercial real estate tech platform where brokers sell better, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Future of Real Estate (FRE) . FRE pioneered online real estate auction sales in 2004 with their Accelerated Marketing Program (AMP®), a program which provides brokers with an end-to-end transaction platform to sell commercial real estate online.

As market uncertainty continues to impact the real estate sector, more and more commercial property owners are turning to online CRE auctions for their disposition needs. This week we invited experts in commercial real estate auctions to discuss the impact a recession can have on the auction market, how to evaluate whether or not a property is ideal for auction, and what pitfalls to avoid when buying or selling an auction property.

Through this partnership, biproxi will be able to bring a sophisticated auction process to all of our brokers already selling with existing CRE marketing and technology products and services. "We're excited to add auctions to the suite of products and services available from biproxi, and believe it is a natural progression to our current offerings," said CEO, Gordon Smith.

biproxi currently offers a rich collection of products and services, curated for all brokers. biproxi's Listing Essentials is a single space for brokers to select and buy what they need on an a la carte basis -- think things like 3D floor plans, virtual staging, property photography, etc. Their Marketing Concierge offering is an end-to-end digital marketing solution, created to streamline your selling process and deliver highly engaged buyers, operated by their team of marketing professionals.

As the real estate landscape evolves in response to the current global pandemic, there is a growing need for a digital revolution in the real estate buying and selling process. biproxi and FRE's online auction platform fills that need by providing sellers, investors, and real estate professionals the tools necessary to conduct business from the comfort and safety of their homes. Especially as market uncertainty grows, auctions offer the perfect solution to deliver a true and current market valuation post-COVID, based on what buyers are willing to pay.

Bill Lange, CEO, and founder of FRE said, "For centuries auctions have provided the primary way to appraise the most priceless works of art and jewelry via competitive bidding. Over the past few years, we have seen a dramatic rise in commercial real estate sellers and brokers exploring auctions as a way to shorten the time on market and provide a true appraisal of the property's value."

The culture at FRE has been to provide a marketing and transaction platform to real estate professionals that appeals equally to sellers and buyers. By making it easier to buy, you make it easier to sell. Together with biproxi's Marketing Concierge program and buyer reach, FRE can offer real estate professionals a full-service solution to sell on an accelerated timeline, acquire new leads, and maximize revenue.

About The Future of Real Estate (FRE): Founded in 2003, The Future of Real Estate® was the first online auction platform to bring the entire real estate buying process online. In association with real estate professionals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia , FRE continues to provide leading-edge real estate marketing services to clients such as Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc., Bank of America, Halliburton, Morgan Stanley, the Trump Organization, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and numerous developers, financial institutions, private equity funds and REITS.

About biproxi: biproxi is the first open-access marketplace of its kind, connecting brokers to the best vendors nationwide. Developing best in class marketing strategies to move listings quicker and more efficiently, biproxi is putting more time back in your day, without any subscription fees. They integrate with a broker and their team to provide marketing solutions, vendor management , and handle all logistics. Brokers sell better with biproxi.

