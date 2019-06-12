Bird Acquires Scoot

"We are thrilled to welcome Scoot to the Bird ecosystem and look forward to working with the Scoot team as we further scale our complementary missions - to replace car trips with micro-mobility options for all," said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. "Together we will make a bigger impact on our riders' daily lives and the cities we serve."

"Since we launched the first electric vehicle service you access with your smartphone, we have pursued our mission of Electric Vehicles for Everyone and showed cities that shared, electric mobility is a convenient, fun, and affordable way for citizens to get where they need to go," said Michael Keating, Scoot's founder and President. "With Bird, our mission remains the same, but the scale at which we will pursue it, and the vehicles we will offer will be so much better for our riders and the cities we serve."

SOURCE Bird

Related Links

http://www.bird.co

