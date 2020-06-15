BIRD Foundation Announces Call for Proposals for Advanced Technologies in Homeland Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has issued a Call for Proposals to promote and fund U.S.-Israel joint development projects for the development of advanced technologies in Homeland Security. This program was initiated and funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security.

The objective of this program is to support project collaborations demonstrating innovative research and development between U.S. and Israeli companies or between a company and a university or research institute (one from the U.S. and one from Israel). Projects should also demonstrate considerable commercial potential.

Project submissions should relate to technologies being developed in the following areas: Cyber Crime; Secure Critical Infrastructure and Public Facilities; Safe and Secure Cities; Border Protection, including Maritime Security ; Unmanned Aerial Systems; Technologies for First Responder including Command & Control, Video Analytics, Communication, Personal Protective Equipment and others.

The program funds up to 50% of the combined project budget, up to $1 million per project, and is repaid only if the project achieves revenue.

A full description of submission requirements can be found on the BIRD Foundation website: https://www.birdf.com/hls-call-for-proposals/

The deadline for submission of Executive Summaries for the Homeland Security Program is August 13, 2020. Projects will be approved in December 2020.

Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of BIRD said: "We are pleased to announce the 2020 BIRD HLS Call for Proposals that supports joint projects in areas relating to homeland security. This is the fifth year of the program, established by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Israel Ministry of Public Security, to facilitate and fund cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies that fulfill critical homeland security needs in both countries."

Further information on the program can be found at www.birdf.com

About the BIRD Foundation:





The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation works to encourage and facilitate cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects. Since the establishment of the BIRD Foundation, over $350M has been granted for joint development of innovative technologies and products.

The BIRD Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights in the participating companies or in the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of technology products that were commercialized as a result of BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, beginning with R&D and ending with the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage.

For more information, please contact:

Israel : Mr. Tal Kelem,

Director of Business Development,

[email protected],

+972-3-6988304

U.S. : Ms. Andrea Yonah,

Director of Business Development, East Coast and Midwest

[email protected],

+1-609-356-0305



SOURCE The BIRD Foundation