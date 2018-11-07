Bird Launches Community Mode

VENICE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird launched the industry's first Community Mode feature today to empower individuals in communities to provide feedback on parking and damaged vehicles directly to Bird. Community Mode will roll out in cities where Bird is available in the coming weeks, and it allows anyone with the Bird app to report irresponsible parking, as well as damaged Birds that may be on the road.

Community Mode is the latest offering from Bird's GovTech platform built to help cities integrate e-scooters into their transportation infrastructure and help shift people out of their cars for short trips. With this new option in the Bird app, communities will have a more direct line to Bird so they can encourage smart, responsible safety practices throughout their communities.

Via the Bird app, an individual can easily report a parking issue they observe through Community Mode, which will help Bird promptly respond and take appropriate action. Bird will use reports of poorly parked vehicles to reposition vehicles so they are parked correctly. Similarly, reports of damaged vehicles will ensure those Birds are no longer available on the map for riding, and Mechanics in the area will be notified to remove the damaged vehicles from the road to be repaired.

"We want to give the broader communities in which we operate the opportunity to partner with us as we help cities alleviate problems associated with congestion and carbon emissions," said Travis VanderZanden, CEO of Bird. "Community Mode gives any individual the power to engage with Bird in real time, so that we can work together on making our streets safer and people friendly. If we want to get cars off the road and make a real impact in the fight against climate change, it's going to take a collective effort — one we hope Community Mode can help foster."

