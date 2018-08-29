Bird Marks One Year Anniversary with 10 Millionth Environmentally-friendly Ride

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird, the leader in Rideshare 2.0, today marked one year of progress in delivering on its mission to reduce the number of cars on the road. Today also marks the anniversary of the introduction of Rideshare 2.0, the phenomenon which started when Bird was the first to introduce dock-free, shared e-scooters last September and now provides people in cities globally with clean, convenient, and affordable transportation alternatives.

Bird was founded to help create a cleaner and more hospitable world that prioritizes people over cars. Since creating and introducing the concept of shared e-scooters a year ago, people all over the world have opted to exchange short car trips for clean Bird rides, tallying up 10 million rides. Available in 100 communities, Bird rides have prevented more than 12 million pounds of carbon emissions from being released into the air people breathe, decreased congestion in city centers, and made parking in cities more accessible.

"Thank you to our amazing community of city partners, riders, chargers, mechanics, and employees who've helped us bring about this next phase in ridesharing, helping countless people and cities all over the globe start the transformation of urban transportation into one that is clean, convenient, and affordable," said Travis VanderZanden, Bird founder and CEO, in a letter to the community.

