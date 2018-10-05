Bird Takes Flight in Latin America

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Bird, the leader in Rideshare 2.0, today announced it is expanding into Latin America. The company launched a program in Mexico City that will allow millions of residents to opt for Bird's clean, shared e-scooters instead of short car trips that create congestion and harmful emissions. Bird also announced it will expand its operations to Brazil.

With more than twenty million people living in the metropolitan area, Mexico City residents suffer from some of the worst congestion and pollution in the world. Daily commute speeds average 5-7 miles per hour due to automobile traffic, and daily commute times can reach up to 2.5 hours. With Bird's clean energy Bird e-scooters, residents can easily and efficiently travel to and from work, university, and around the City without battling traffic or increasing emissions.

"We look forward to bringing Bird as a transportation alternative to the people of Mexico City who want a clean and equitable way to travel about their incredible city," said Bird CEO and Founder, Travis VanderZanden. "Following our launch in Mexico City, we will provide other cities throughout Latin America access to Bird so that they can join the millions of people who have already traded in short car trips for clean ride sharing."

Since introducing shared e-scooters as a clean transportation alternative in September 2017, Bird has expanded into more than 100 communities globally, has prevented more than 12 million pounds of carbon emissions from being released into the air, decreased congestion in city centers, and made parking more accessible. Starting today, Bird will be available to individuals 18 and older in Mexico City's La Condesa, Nápoles, Polanco and Reforma neighborhoods. Birds will be collected each evening for charging and maintenance to help keep the City's sidewalks clean and safe and to generate financial resources for residents.

Riders interested in finding a Bird near them can download the app and sign up at www.bird.co

About Bird

Bird is a last-mile electric vehicle sharing company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. It provides a fleet of shared electric scooters that can be accessed via smartphone. Birds give people looking to take a short journey across town or down that "last-mile" from the subway or bus to their destination a way to do so that does not pollute the air or add to traffic. Bird works closely with the cities in which it operates so that Bird is a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is headquartered in Venice, Calif., and is rapidly expanding across the country. Follow Bird on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/bird ), on Twitter at @BirdRide , and find more information at www.bird.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659765/Bird_Rides_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bird