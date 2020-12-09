Birdwell Foundation-Arkansas Receives CARES Act Grant For Veterans With Behavioral Health Needs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Birdwell Foundation for PTSD's Arkansas chapter has received $30,000 in CARES Act funding to help service Veterans in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Birdwell is among the 21 non-profit Veteran Service Organizations to receive this help from the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS). A total of $1,208,437 is being allocated by DHS to serve the behavioral health needs of Arkansas Veterans and their families.

Birdwell Foundation for PTSD provides Suicide Intervention Skills and Beekeeping Training for Arkansas Veterans. Tweet this Paul Hill, Managing Director, Arkansas Chapter of the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD

In making the announcement, Jay Hill, Director of the DHS Division of Aging, Adult & Behavioral Health Services, said: "Given the stress of the public health emergency and the upcoming holidays, we're glad to be able to provide additional funding to those groups that serve Veterans and their families who have given so much to our country and communities."

With these funds, the Birdwell Foundation is offering a two-day certification A.S.I.S.T. Training (Applies Suicide Intervention Skills Training) course at locations in Jonesboro (Dec 14-15), Pine Bluff (Dec 16&17) and Searcy (Dec 18 & 19). Those interested in this training should contact the Foundation's Managing Director in Arkansas, Paul Hill, at 501-882-9301 to register right away.

The Foundation is also working with county and national agencies to train and equip three veterans for beekeeping. This includes all costs for training, materials and equipment as well as a mentor to guide every step. For more information on beekeeping for Veterans, contact Paul or Amy Rose at 501-318-3662.

The Birdwell Foundation's mission is to decrease and eliminate veteran and first responder suicides by providing a community of support from fellow warriors who have found their way out of the darkness, offering help and support to all those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and related conditions. The peer-to-peer support model offers a proven healing process the Foundation's team members are prepared and eager to provide to others. Over the past 15 years, of the 10,000 sufferers who completed the program, not a single suicide has been reported.

The Birdwell Foundation for PTSD is on the ground in 12 states and growing, offering suicide intervention and both small group and one-on-one support while sharing the burdens of the daily journey with its constituents. For more information, visit the website www.birdwellfoundation.org, Facebook (Birdwell Foundation Arkansas), or call the Arkansas Director at 501-882-9301.

SOURCE Birdwell Foundation

Related Links

https://www.birdwellfoundation.org

