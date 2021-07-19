Birdwell Foundation For PTSD Partners With Matthew Marin To Reduce Veteran And First Responder Suicide

By writing "Adopt a first responder" in the memo section of the Donor box on www.BirdwellFoundation.org , contributors of $15 can adopt a first responder in the Miami or Houston PD. An officer will receive the book, a tool for them and their families to spot red flags in themselves and co-workers. This could help them get help before they reach the point of no return.

"Silent Screams" helps Miami and Houston Police Officers and families understand PTSD and get help before it's too late.

Stress is enormous. Suicide and divorce rates are at an all-time high within first responders, frequently stemming from PTSD symptoms. Saving the world takes the bravery of gods. But while the world loves heroes, it misses acknowledging officers who don't wear capes. Protecting and preserving the values of society is a burden for which the enforcers pay a high price.

That price is revealed in the lucid and compelling real-life stories in "The Silent Screams." They take the reader through a journey of the reality of military, para-military, and law enforcement service personnel and how they cope.

Sometimes, veterans and first responders have to live and relive their old lives in their new realities away from the field. For many, they remain haunted by the trauma of the hazards they escape daily. Those deserving reintegration are the ones who struggle to find therapy outside of their work, the ones who try so hard to flow seamlessly between work life and home.

That's where the Birdwell Foundation's programs and Marin's stories step in. The book offers understanding of the effects of PTSD on loved ones who face the terrors of the field daily and lends insight into some practical ways to manage it.

Help the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD combat suicide and educate the nation's heroes who serve selflessly every day. Show them they matter to their communities and have the Foundation to support them and their well-being.

