Birla Cellulose wins Innovative & Sustainable Supply Chain Award by UN Global Compact Network India

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Cellulose, part of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the largest global manmade cellulosic fibre (MMCF) producer, has emerged as a winner in the first edition of the 'National Innovative and Sustainable Supply Chain Awards' by UN Global Compact Network India.

The case study presented by the company – Liva Reviva by Birla Cellulose & Fully Traceable Circular Global Fashion Supply Chains – was awarded for innovation in recycled and circular fibre made with pre-consumer fabric waste and end-to-end 'live' supply chain transparency and traceability through its unique blockchain-based platform GreenTrack™.

This case study solves two unique challenges: mounting textile waste which is either incinerated or landfilled due to lack of recycling technologies, and lack of transparency / traceability in the scattered, complex and long fashion supply chains.

Mr Dilip Gaur, Business Director of Birla Cellulose and Managing Director, Grasim Industries, said, "We are proud to be recognised for our innovative Next Generation solution for upcycling the textile waste, reducing the pressure on virgin materials and establishing transparency in complex fashion value chain. These efforts are aligned to our prioritized UN SDG goals and dedicated to building circular business models which are based on partnerships that add value to stakeholders, people and planet."

Ms Shabnam Siddiqui, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India, said, "The first edition of the awards witnessed outstanding case studies from prestigious organizations with notable contributions to adoption and implementation of innovative and sustainable supply chain practices in their organizations. We congratulate Birla Cellulose for their pioneering work done in accelerating circularity and transparency in the supply chain in a short time, which are high priority UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Birla Cellulose has achieved a path breaking innovation in manufacturing viscose fibre 'Liva Reviva' using 20% pre-consumer cotton fabric waste following the principles of circular economy. This innovation has the distinction of Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and portrays Birla Cellulose's commitment to developing NextGen solutions.

Through its pioneering platform GreenTrack™ based on blockchain technology, Birla Cellulose along with their value chain partners tracks material flow real time in the supply chain of fibre, from certified forests to the end consumers. Through simple scan of QR code end-to-end sustainability journey is visible to consumers and helps them make an informed purchase decision.

Since the launch in 2020, multiple global brands have added Liva Reviva to their sourcing basket as they take decisive steps towards circular economy. Our close-knit partnerships across the global value chains helped us to establish 'viable reverse logistics' and created higher value for textile waste for small scale waste recyclers.

Birla Cellulose is prioritizing the increased use of alternate feedstock like textile waste and is committed to accelerate innovations that are aligned with UN SDGs 2030.

