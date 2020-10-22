Birmingham-Based Pediatric Urgent Care Coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, will be expanding its reach to Chattanooga this winter by opening its eighth clinic. The River City location will sit at 5207 TN-153 Road, across from CHI Memorial Hospital. As part of its 2020 expansion plans announced in March, this addition is the company's second clinic outside of the state of Alabama as it begins to plant a string of new locations across the southeast.

"Our team of physicians and staff are thrilled to begin providing quality care with less waiting to the city of Chattanooga. It has become increasingly clear to us that pediatric patients need access to specialized care, even when their primary care provider is not available, in the after-hours and on weekends," explained UC4C Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora. Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care, supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices, and provides an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

"Chattanooga has long been on our roadmap, and we are excited to be opening our first location in the area this fall. The growth and reception we have seen over the last two years is a testament to the value of pediatric specialization in the urgent care space, as well as the quality and passion of our physicians and staff. The new location will offer convenient access for our patients and their families, and we are happy to have the opportunity to provide care and an industry-best patient experience when primary care is not available," said Urgent Care for Children Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

UC4C opened its first clinic, located in Birmingham, in 2017, which was succeeded by locations across north and central Alabama in the years following. Memphis and Chattanooga will be the provider's first clinics outside Alabama and are expected to open in winter 2020. The company runs the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care facilities and Alabama's first physician-founded, highest patient-rated, pediatric urgent care facilities.

About Urgent Care for Children

Urgent Care for Children is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider with locations across the southeast. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

