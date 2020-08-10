Birmingham Thunderbolts Win 2020 USA Softball 18U GOLD National Championship

The 2020 USA Softball 18U GOLD National Championship drew the top 71 girls fastpitch softball teams from throughout the United States for championship play at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex - OGE Energy Field. "We were thrilled to have the Birmingham Thunderbolts participate in this year's championship. I can sum up their performance with one word – Boltsboom!" states Tracy Morgan, State Junior Olympic Commissioner and USA Softball Deputy State Commissioner.

"The team proudly wore our special teal jerseys for the Saturday Championship game to commemorate former Bolts player, Alex Wilcox, and raise awareness for the fight to cure ovarian cancer," said Assistant Coach Katelyn Boyd. "The Bolts worked hard this season to develop the teamwork and individual skills fostered by the girls fastpitch training program at the Shea Brothers Softball Complex in Irondale," notes Rocky Thompson, Birmingham Thunderbolts Assistant Head Coach.

The Birmingham Thunderbolts organization is sponsored by The Shea Family and Mizuno USA for the promotion of youth sports development for girls aged 8 to 18. Richard Shea, Thunderbolts Owner and GM, stated, "I am extremely proud of our 18 Premier team players and coaches for their success this summer. They put in the hard work necessary to be successful and peaked at the right time against the best teams in the country. This is our first national championship in the 18U division and we're looking forward to defending our title next year."

SOURCE Birmingham Thunderbolts 18 Premier softball team