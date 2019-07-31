Birst Positioned as a Strong Performer in Client-Managed and Vendor-Managed BI Platforms Reports by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the Birst cloud business analytics platform has been positioned as a "Strong Performer" in both the "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms (Client-Managed), Q3 2019" and the "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms (Vendor-Managed), Q3 2019."

The complete Forrester Wave for Vendor-Managed BI Platforms report is available here.

In the Forrester Wave for Vendor-Managed BI Platforms report, and the Forrester Wave for Client-Managed BI Platforms report, Birst received the highest score possible (5.00) in the evaluation criteria for "App building/Customization," "Data Prep," "Deployment options," "Delivery Model," and "Supporting Products and Services."

According to the Forrester report (vendor-managed), "Birst … has capabilities to not only automate but also optimize data warehouse schema creation by instantiating multiple best practices in its data warehouse automation software (a differentiator called out by reference customers). Birst generates data warehouse schema that is an open model, and clients may use third-party BI tools to connect to it – giving Birst a solid position in the BI fabric space."

Commenting on Infor's acquisition of Birst in June 2017, the report noted: "It has been two years since Infor – a global ERP/CRM vendor with significant market presence – acquired Birst. So far, it has been good news for both Infor and non-Infor Birst clients: Birst is enjoying an influx of resources from a much bigger parent company, while Infor is running Birst as an independent business unit. Additionally, Infor ERP/CRM customers are benefitting from Birst's BI functionality finding its way into all other Infor products."

Bhargav Addala, Birst vice president of Product Management, said, "We believe our ranking as a strong performer in this Forrester Wave of vendor-managed platforms reflects our success in providing enterprise customers with a platform that combines the best of centralized and decentralized analytics, delivering both freedom and control. Business users get the benefits of a common and trusted set of enterprise data sets, KPIs and standards – and we make access to those capabilities as flexible as possible, so they can answer ad hoc needs and be more agile."

Birst is a cloud BI and analytics platform that helps organizations understand and optimize complex business processes in less time than traditional solutions. Built with patented automation and machine learning technologies, Birst's "networked BI" approach connects teams and applications across the enterprise via a trusted network of analytics, delivering insights that help companies make smarter decisions by delivering a comprehensive view of their business. This unique approach has helped leading global companies improve profitability, reduce costs, increase revenues, and transform the way they do business, often in 90 days or less.

About Birst, an Infor company

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

