BIRTHING JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY EXAMINES SYSTEMIC RACISM AND IDENTIFIES SOLUTIONS TO ADDRESS THE SHOCKING INFANT AND MATERNAL MORTALITY RATES IN THE U.S.

Denise Pines, Co-Founder, Women in the Room Productions, says "Birthing Justice places Black women at the center of the fight to fix a broken system. In this documentary we examine the structures and systems that determine these mortality rates as well as the progress being made by health initiatives, dedicated practitioners and best practices. Our goal is to see the solutions presented in this documentary replicated nationally."

One major factor now recognized by experts is the impact of systemic racism and stress on Black women, negatively affecting their birth outcomes. "The key to solving this problem is complex, but a path exists," says Jacoba Atlas, Co-Executive Producer. Director Monique N. Matthews says, "Black women need to be heard, respected that they understand their own bodies and believed by medical professionals who serve them."

Birthing Justice is scheduled to be released in Fall, 2022. For more information on Birthing Justice visit www.birthingjustice.com. The documentary is produced by Women in the Room Productions, a comprehensive media company that drives social impact for women and persons of color through storytelling and community. For media interviews, contact Ginger Campbell (323) 933-2505 [email protected].

Support for the film provided by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, Meadow Fund, The California Endowment and others.

