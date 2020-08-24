BIS Digital Completes Acquisition of Office Business Systems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Digital, Inc., a pioneer in digital recording and integrated AV technology solutions, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the digital recording and AV solutions divisions of Office Business Systems Holdings, Inc. (OBS) in Fairfield, New Jersey. Established in 1965, OBS is a leading provider of digital dictation, speech recognition, and communications recording technology solutions in New Jersey and the surrounding states. The addition of OBS accelerates BIS Digital's growth strategy and marks its entry into the Northeast corridor.

BIS Digital, Inc.

This acquisition broadens BIS Digital's range of digital dictation and speech recognition solutions including Philips, Olympus, Winscribe, and Nuance Dragon as well as ASC traditional telephony, Voice over IP and radio communications recording solutions. It also extends its reach into the healthcare and legal markets, adding to its foothold in government, law enforcement and court systems.

"We're excited to bring the OBS talent in technical service and sales to preserve the strong customer relationships they have built over many years," said Steve Coldren, president of BIS Digital. "This way, the transition for current OBS customers will be seamless, and we can offer them a full spectrum of integrated AV technology including video conferencing, live streaming and wireless presentation solutions."

"All signs pointed to BIS Digital as an ideal partner," according to Doug Smith, president of Office Business Systems. "Our firms share a customer-centric business approach, entrepreneurial spirit and decades-long tradition of providing reliable AV recording solutions," he said.

About BIS Digital

BIS Digital provides high-quality AV, recording and conferencing technology for courts, law enforcement and government. Its digital court recording software, DCR, serves as the centerpiece of its comprehensive 360-degree service that includes system design, hardware procurement, installation, integration, training, and technical support. To learn more about how BIS Digital improves operations with innovative technology solutions, visit bisdigital.com.

Contact

Judy Franke

Director of Marketing

BIS Digital

[email protected]

800.834.7674 x4520

SOURCE BIS Digital, Inc.

Related Links

http://bisdigital.com

