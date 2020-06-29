Biscayne Lady Yacht Charters Resume Luxury Yacht & Catamaran Rentals

MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biscayne Lady Yacht Charters (BLYC), South Florida's leading yacht rental and full-service event planning company, is resuming operations for rentals of luxury yachts and catamarans for the summer of 2020.

Passengers can safely and confidently share special occasions with groups, friends, and family on the company's wide selection of luxury yachts and catamarans, which are now available to rent for reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, and more. With the assistance of BLYC creative charter consultants, guests can personalize their private event with chef-crafted catering, lively entertainment, and personalized décor.

While navigating through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic, BLYC has been closely monitoring state and local guidelines while being conscientious of information released by the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA). The passenger vessel community has always been highly focused on ensuring the safety of its crew and guests, now more than ever. PVA's Safety and Security Committee recently released a guidance document covering best practices for reopening and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to best limit the effects of coronavirus. This provided the necessary framework for enhanced operation standards moving forward.

The company is prioritizing the monitoring of employee and passenger health, proven hygiene practices, social distancing, personal protective equipment, and thorough cleaning and disinfecting of their vessels.

"We invite you to make the most out of your summer by getting out on the water to enjoy fun, social festivities once again," notes BLYC Director of Sales & Marketing Patrick Young. "Today's special celebrations are tomorrow's cherished memories. Thanks for supporting our small business during these trying times. We can't wait to help you plan an unforgettable event."

About: Biscayne Lady Yacht Charters is Miami's premier full-service event planning company, offering luxury yacht and catamaran rentals, gourmet catering, top-rated entertainment, and unique personalizations for any special occasion or private event.

Contact: To reserve a private yacht and view the full list of COVID-19 safety measures, please visit https://biscaynelady.com/. For any questions, send us a message at https://biscaynelady.com/contact/ or contact Patrick Young at [email protected] or (786) 208-6216.

