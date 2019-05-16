Biscuitville chooses SiteZeus to help fuel their location growth

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned restaurant chain that serves authentic Southern cooking that's fresh, scratch-made and uses locally sourced ingredients. Biscuitville sets itself apart from the competition by being a brand that is rooted in Southern hospitality, with traditional recipes that are modern and unexpected. However, the company recognizes that, when it comes to location intelligence, it was time for a cutting-edge technology upgrade.

With SiteZeus' AI-powered location intelligence platform, Biscuitville can leverage the power of real-time data insights to help plan for future success in its multi-unit growth. Biscuitville currently operates 55 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia. "Biscuitville has a long history of serving great food, and SiteZeus is excited to bring its state-of-the-art location intelligence platform to help the company better understand its store performance at a more granular level," said Robert Cherrington, Executive Vice President of Sales at SiteZeus. "One of the factors that influenced the company's decision was our ability to quickly create a highly accurate proof of concept to give Biscuitville a taste for what we can do."

Biscuitville provided SiteZeus with about a dozen site-specific attributes and revenue data for its 55 restaurant portfolio. SiteZeus then layered on the additional market and competitor data from The Olympus Data Exchange, to deliver a highly accurate proof of concept model with detailed insights into existing and potential store performance – delivered all in under three hours. Instantly, Biscuitville was able to see which data points were impacting individual store performance, both negatively and positively, to best duplicate success.

Biscuitville plans to use the SiteZeus platform to improve performance at existing stores, as well as analyze the viability of future store locations. "This model allows us to determine with a higher level of confidence what key attributes drive sales and bottom-line revenue. The data intelligence provided by SiteZeus provides us with information that will assist us in making enhanced decisions when it comes to new site locations, relocations and rebuilds of existing restaurants, and cannibalization modeling," said Kevin Bennett, Chief Financial Officer at Biscuitville Fresh Southern®.

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus' location intelligence platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to create fast, accurate and transparent predictive modeling. Multi-unit brands use our A.I.-powered technology to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. For information on how SiteZeus' dynamic modeling can help your company, contact info@sitezeus.com.

About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs over 1,200 people and operates 55 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.

